HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Forest residents may notice an increased law-enforcement presence in the area Saturday afternoon as officers conduct an investigation.

Patrol officers and special operations team members are investigating an incident on Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.

HCPD is asking people to avoid the area so that officers can safely do their jobs.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.