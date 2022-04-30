SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Saturday night by Horry County police after an investigation in the Socastee area.

HCPD was called at 6:19 p.m. to Everett Street near Highway 707, and the department announced at 11:20 p.m. that one person was in custody and that officers and other public safety crews would be remaining in the area to continue the investigation.

The person taken into custody has not been identified, and police have not said what started the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

