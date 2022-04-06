HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is conducting an investigation on Villa Woods Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, the department said in a social-media post.

The department has not released details about the investigation but said people should expect to see “patrol officers, detectives and special operations team members in the area.”

HCPD asked everyone to avoid the area so that officers can safely do their jobs.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.