HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are continuing a search Tuesday for a missing man who may have dementia.

George Confair, 78, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, according to police. Police consider Confair at risk.

Confair is about 6’2″ and 230 pounds with blonde-gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in gray sweatpants, a black leather vest, brown boots and a black cowboy hat, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.