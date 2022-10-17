SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after a reported shooting incident on Saturday in Socastee that led to a brief police chase, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13.

No one was hurt in the incident, which began as a reported shooting near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, police said.

According to the report, a victim told officers that he was going to a friend’s house and that the suspect blocked the road once he entered the development. He said the suspect then “presented a firearm out the window and pointed it at him.”

The victim was able to get away and call police, and when they arrived, the report said officers saw the suspect leaving in a red Chevrolet Malibu. Officers drew their weapons and ordered the driver to stop, but he fled the area.

A short time later, the report said the vehicle was found unoccupied on Dick Pond Road. Officers then determined that the suspect had gone into a nearby construction area and called in a police K9 that eventually led authorities back to the suspect’s house, where officers recovered a black backpack with two handguns inside.

As officers continued to investigate, the report said construction workers in the area where the vehicle was found told police that a person matching the description of the suspect was seen getting into a black Mercedes and driving toward Forestbrook Road.

Officers later found a vehicle matching the description of the Mercedes in the area of Claypond Road and Harrelson Boulevard and tried to pull it over near Waccamaw and Harrelson boulevards, the report said. The driver didn’t stop at first but eventually did pull over and get out of the vehicle at Waccamaw Boulevard and Dick Scobee Road. However, the suspect was not in the vehicle.

Horry County police are continuing to investigate and look for the suspect.

