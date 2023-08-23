HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police and the United States Air Force EOD from Shaw Air Force Base will be preparing to safely dispose of an unexploded ordnance.
The department issued a noise notice Wednesday afternoon and assured community members in the Wild Wing area near Conway that they may hear a loud noise, but everything is safe.
