HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July holiday was a busy one for the Horry County Police Department as officers responded to nearly 800 calls for service, a 65% increase from the 2022 holiday.

Officers were dispatched to 798 calls during the 24-hour Fourth of July shift this year, HCPD said in a Facebook post. A year ago, officers answered 484 calls for service over the holiday.

“Both years, the most common calls were ordinance violations, traffic stops, nuisance/disturbance calls, building checks, and parking complaints,” HCPD said. “Higher level and violent crimes were few and far between.”