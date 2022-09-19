HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway.

Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD.

Three guns and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in addition to the drugs.

The HCPD Narcotics Unit received information in August and September from Homeland Security Investigations regarding drug activity at a home off Highway 378, according to a Facebook post.

“In addition to the intelligence provided by Homeland Security, The North Carolina Highway Patrol was integral to the investigation and played a key role in the traffic stop drug seizure,” the Facebook post reads.

HCPD is still investigating. No additional details were released.