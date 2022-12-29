HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday.

Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to the report. Both victims were in what police described as stable condition.

The car the victims arrived at the hospital in was found in the parking lot and towed, according to the report.

The report doesn’t mention where the shooting took place. The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.