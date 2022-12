MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery Monday at a Murrells Inlet motel.

Officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to the Country Inn and Suites in the 1300 block of Tadlock Drive, and as of early Monday evening, no arrests had been made. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

