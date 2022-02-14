Horry County police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night near Conway, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

Police were called to Lovell Court at about 9:45 p.m. for a shooting. One person died. Their identity has not been released.

According to a police report obtained by News13, police found the victim on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where they died early Monday morning. One car had the back window shot out and another had the passenger window shot out, according to the report.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520 or the tipline at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.