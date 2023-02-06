HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a reported robbery at the United Community Bank near Little River.

Authorities have blocked off the parking lot and put up yellow tape outside the bank located at 3187 Highway 9 East.

As of 3:30 p.m., Horry County police are actively searching for a suspect in the area of Highway 90 and Lees Landing.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, police said. He has short ‘reddish’ hair.

Authorities are asking drivers to stay clear of the area and to expect delays. Highway 90 is closed in both directions and it is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Neighbors located near Highway 90 and Lees Landing are asked to remain indoors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

No injuries were reported, and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

Count on News13 for updates.