HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee.
It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt.
Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
