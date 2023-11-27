HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after shots were fired early Friday morning at a Longs-area bar, the site of a deadly shooting back on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to the G Spot Bar and Grille along Highway 90 at about 3:35 a.m., according to a police report obtained by News13. Police met with three people who said a fight had broken out between seven or eight people.

One of the people told police they used pepper spray to break up the fight, the report said. People started to leave the bar and a man said he was getting a gun.

Shortly after, a Jeep stopped in the road in front of the bar and someone from the backseat fired 5-6 shots in their direction, hitting one of their cars, according to the report. The vehicle then left northbound on Highway 90 before turning left onto Live Oak Road.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but the people told officers they could not give a description of the driver of the vehicle or the shooter, the report said. Staff members at the bar told police they could not identify anyone involved in the fight.

The bar was also the site of a deadly New Year’s Day shooting, which resulted in the death of Emanuel Melvin, 22. Police previously asked for tips on the shooting last week.

No other information about Friday’s shooting was immediately available.

