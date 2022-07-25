HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Longs area, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.
The shooting happened at about 2:49 p.m. on McNeil Chapel Road, Moskov said. One person was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.