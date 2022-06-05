HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County authorities are investigating after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Longs, a police spokesperson said.
It happened about 4 p.m. on East Bear Grass Road.
Police have not released any additional information, including whether anyone was injured.
