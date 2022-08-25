HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police.
No injuries were reported but one vehicle was damaged. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.
