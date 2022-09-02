HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after one person was hurt early Tuesday morning in a shooting at the Player 1Up arcade bar near Murrells Inlet.
Officers responded about 2 a.m. to the business on Highway 17 South to investigate a report of a shooting, according to a police report. A victim was found near a rear exit and was taken to the hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates