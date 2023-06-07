HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A person was found dead in their home in the area of Maison Drive earlier Wednesday, according to police.

Horry County police said they responded to a reported death and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Police said there is no risk to the community.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.