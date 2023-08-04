HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have a person in custody after a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon led to precautionary lockdowns at two county facilities and residents being asked to stay indoors down during the investigation.

Police said in a Twitter post at 3:45 p.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody and that there was no remaining risk to the community. Charges against the suspect are pending.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Buddy Lane off of Highway 707, police said. During the investigation, police asked residents to “go inside and stay inside.”

“Public safety crews will be seen in the area for some time and traffic may be impacted,” police said.

Police also said operations at the nearby Horry County Parks and Recreation South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex, which are off of Scipio Lane, were temporarily paused and the facilities were placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

