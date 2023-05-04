HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a stabbing Thursday night, the department said on Twitter.
The incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Lantern Walk Drive in the Little River area, police said.
Police said one person suffered critical injuries, and another person suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals, but their condition was not given.
There is no associated risk to the community, according to police.
