HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a gun incident followed by an early morning crash.

According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive.

No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.