HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery, the department posted on Facebook Friday morning.

The robbery happened at Anderson Brothers Bank on the corner of Highway 9 and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.

According to a News13 reporter on the scene, just over half a dozen Horry County Police cars were outside the bank, and police were telling patrons that the bank was temporarily closed. Detectives could be seen taking pictures and walking in and out with supplies.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Police have not provided any information about the suspect or additional details about the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.

