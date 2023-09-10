HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Longs area Saturday evening.
Police said on Facebook that the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. near West Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road. There is no risk to the community.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here