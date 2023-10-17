Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the road where the home is located

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a person whose body was found a week ago by officers called to check on a person at a home on Bombing Range Road near Longs, according to a police report.

Officers went to the home on Oct. 10 after getting a call from a woman who said she had gone to check on the person, whom she had not heard from in about two weeks, the police report said.

The woman told officers that she tried to go inside before calling 911 but the door was locked, the report said. An officer tried to go inside but had to stop because of the odor.

According to the report, another officer later went inside and found the person dead and covered with a blanket.

No additional information was immediately available, but the report said the case remains active “due to suspicious circumstances.”

