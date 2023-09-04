HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police is preparing to safely dispose of an unexploded ordnance, police said on Facebook.
HCPD bomb squad along with the US Air Force EOD from Shaw Air Force Base will dispose of the ordnance.
Police said community members in the Wild Wing area near Conway may hear a loud noise, but “rest assured all is well.”
