HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a 28-year-old man who they say was last heard from in April.

Derek Blake Edwards was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area, HCPD said Wednesday in a Facebook post. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 158 pounds.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-8477.

