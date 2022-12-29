HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a 28-year-old man who they say was last heard from in April.
Derek Blake Edwards was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area, HCPD said Wednesday in a Facebook post. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 158 pounds.
No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-8477.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.