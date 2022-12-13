HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 36-year-old man.

Matthew Brandon Loughran was last seen on Dec. 1 near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach, HCPD said in a Facebook post. He is about 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Loughran may currently be or recently have been in the South Ocean Boulevard area, HCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

