HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man who the department said has been missing since Sunday morning.

Tyrone Lynch was last seen near McNabb Shortcut Road near Loris when left to run an errand in a burgundy BMW X5, according to police. He is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at at 843-915-8477.

