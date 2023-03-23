HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man who the department said has been missing since Sunday morning.
Tyrone Lynch was last seen near McNabb Shortcut Road near Loris when left to run an errand in a burgundy BMW X5, according to police. He is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at at 843-915-8477.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.