HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who is considered endangered.
Bayly Marie Dixon was last seen early Thursday evening near the Aberdeen Subdivision off of Highway 9 in the Longs area, police said. She is about 4-foot 11-inches tall and about 70 pounds.
Police said she may be wearing a light-colored top and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here