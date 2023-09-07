HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who is considered endangered.

Bayly Marie Dixon was last seen early Thursday evening near the Aberdeen Subdivision off of Highway 9 in the Longs area, police said. She is about 4-foot 11-inches tall and about 70 pounds.

Horry County police / Facebook

Police said she may be wearing a light-colored top and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County police at 843-248-1520.

