HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a missing woman with dementia who was last seen on Monday.

Nancy Pfaffenbichler, 80, was last seen at about 6 p.m. leaving her home on Lighthouse Drive in Little River, police said. She is known to have bouts of dementia and is considered endangered.

Police said Pfaffenbichler was last seen wearing navy blue pants, pink sneakers, and carrying a brown purse, driving a gray 2015 Toyota Camry with license plate IAG-836.

Pfaffenbichler is about 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County PD at 843-248-1520.

