HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man who was previously wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night near Carolina Bays Parkway and the Highway 707 interchange.

Zackery Ray Stout is a suspect in the killing, which happened at a home off of Leonard Loop, HCPD said. He was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt when he was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Friday, police announced his arrest.

News13 photo

The investigation began after police were called the the home at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Police said evidence at the scene helped officers identify Stout as the primary suspect.

Authorities have not released any information about the vicitim or another other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

