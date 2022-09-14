HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man who may be in danger because of a medical condition.
Jeremiah Harris is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 176 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
