HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for an endangered 20-year-old with a medical condition.

According to a Facebook post by Horry County Police, McKenzie Ray Tyler was last seen Thursday at a business off of International Drive which is close to Highway 31 interchange in Carolina Forest.

Tyler is about 5’3feet tall, weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Horry County Police are asking the public to contact them via dispatch at 843-248-1520 if they have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts.

