HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a small gray SUV after a “shooting incident” Monday morning on Zinnia Drive in the Forestbrook area, Horry County police said.
“The suspect vehicle reportedly came from the direction of Brookline Drive around 5:45 a.m. Monday,” HCPD said, describing the color of the SUV as either dark gray or flat gray.
Anyone who might have relevant surveillance video from the area is asked to call dispatch at 843-248-1520.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.