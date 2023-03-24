HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was arrested Friday on burglary and assault charges, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Quintard Haason Tucker, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, and first-degree assault and battery, according to online booking records.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock on Friday requested SLED to investigate an incident involving an Horry County police officer, according to the agency.

Tucker allegedly entered a motel room at Compass Cove Resort Thursday without permission, threw the victim on the bed and punched them four times, according to warrants. He also allegedly pushed a woman to the ground in the parking lot.

HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov told News13 Friday afternoon that Tucker “is not a current employee of Horry County Government.”

Tucker remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.

