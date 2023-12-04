HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police officers were shot at during a traffic stop along Highway 9 in the Loris area early Saturday morning, according to a police report obtained by News13.

An officer was conducting a traffic stop at about 3 a.m. and had their patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle on the shoulder in the eastbound lanes of Highway 9, according to the report. During the stop, a white Dodge Charger approached the stop from the westbound lanes and the officer said they heard gunshots and a “whizzing” sound.

The officer could not chase the vehicle because there was a trainee officer and a potentially drunken suspect at the traffic stop, the report said. There was no damage to the patrol vehicles.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.