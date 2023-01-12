HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police on Thursday remembered LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore who died in the line of duty two years ago.

“We can’t believe the time has passed so quickly between then and now,” the Horry County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Gore was killed in the line of duty Jan. 12, 2021, after being hit by an SUV while removing debris from Highway 22. He was 57 years old.

“Foxx, we wish you were still here to joke and laugh alongside us, to say ‘I got you, baby’ when someone asks for help,” the post reads. “We hope that you’d be proud of all that this team, this family has done since.”

Gore served HCPD over 20 years in the environmental services unit, according to officials. Gore was named West Precinct Officer of the Month in July 2015. Gore was described as a caring person and was known around the county for being a great cook.