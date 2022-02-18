Horry County police search for 11-year-old considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an 11-year-old who is considered endangered.

Jayden Goodman, 11, was last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. Due to his age and overnight temperatures, he’s considered endangered.

Goodman is about 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black/red North Face jacket, black sweatpants, and black boots, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-248-1520.