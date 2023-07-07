HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a 33-year-old missing man who is considered endangered due to a medical condition, police said.

According to a Facebook post, Justin Matthew Berk was las seen-on the Fourth of July on Leyland Drive near the Restaurant Row area of Myrtle Beach, police said.

Berk is approximately 5’7” and 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Horry County Police Department via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

