HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a 4-month-old who was abducted from the Loris area.

4-month-old Mason Bryant was abducted from a location on Bill Grist Road in the Loris area by 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, according to police.

Akeem Bryant is Mason Bryant’s biological father but not Mason’s legal guardian, police said.

Police believe Akeem Bryant is driving a 2012 black Cadillac SUV with Nevada license plate USN159. Police believe they could be along the North Carolina and South Carolina border.

Mason Bryant has curly black hair and brown eyes and is about 14 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.