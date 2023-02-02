HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a fireworks store in July, the department announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
The man allegedly robbed a clerk at Willard’s Fireworks off West Highway 9 on July 11 of an undisclosed amount of money, according to the post.
Horry County police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact its tipline at 843-915-8477.
