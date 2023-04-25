HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing and endangered 64-year-old man.
John Danley Jr., was last seen Friday on Tomoka Trail in the Longs area, according to police. He’s endangered due to a medical condition.
Danley is 6 feet tall and 260 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.