HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing and endangered 64-year-old man.

John Danley Jr., was last seen Friday on Tomoka Trail in the Longs area, according to police. He’s endangered due to a medical condition.

Danley is 6 feet tall and 260 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.