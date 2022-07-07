HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing, endangered woman who was last seen Wednesday near Longs.

Sydney Devin McDougall was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station on Highway 90, according to police.

McDougall is considered endangered due to a medical condition, police said. McDougall is about 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a long blue dress.

Police believe she may be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate UME941.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.