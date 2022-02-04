Horry County police search for missing man

Editor’s note: Police initially provided an incorrect first name. The story has been updated with the correct name.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a man who was reported missing Friday.
Jeremy Combs was last seen earlier Friday, according to police. Combs is not reported to have a car and police said it wasn’t reported where he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.
