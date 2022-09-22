HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Friday.
Wallace Denzel Richardson, 25, was last seen at about noon Friday walking toward the Loris area. Police believe he may be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Richardson is 6’1″ and 180 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.