HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing man last seen Monday.

Demar Moore, 39, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday, police said. Police did not provide a location where he was last seen.

Moore is about 5’4″ and 165 pounds and last seen in a white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.