HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Jamilton Bello Rey, 74, was last seen near Grapevine Street in the Myrtle Beach area, according to police. He is considered at risk.

Rey is about 5’11” and 190 pounds and was last seen in a light-colored polo and blue jeans. Rey speaks broken English and there may be a communication barrier, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.