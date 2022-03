HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing woman last heard from in February.

Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, was last heard from Feb. 5 and typically stays in the Loris area, according to Horry County police.

Graves is approximately 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.