HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.
Reginald Francis Neville is wanted in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to Horry County police. He was last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Tucson with a South Carolina license plate SJL909, police said.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520 or to contact local authorities.
